Grave Fitness: A Unique Workout Revolution in Zimbabwe

In an unconventional setting, 65-year-old Nelly Mutandwa leads efforts to combat non-communicable diseases in Zimbabwe through daily workouts at a Harare cemetery. This initiative addresses the rising health concerns among older citizens in a country grappling with limited fitness facilities.

Members of the Commandos Fitness Club gather every morning amid grave surroundings for exercises crucial to managing illnesses like diabetes and hypertension. Public health experts are increasingly alarmed as these diseases impact younger populations due to changing lifestyles linked with poor diets and lack of physical activity.

Economic challenges in Zimbabwe have left citizens to innovate where traditional solutions lag. The Ministry of Health reports a significant statistics shift, with non-communicable diseases predicted to surpass communicable ones as leading causes of death. Initiatives such as Mutandwa's are vital for community health promotion.

