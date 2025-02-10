Revolutionary Knee Surgery Sets New Benchmark in Mobility Restoration

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi performed a cutting-edge knee replacement on a 55-year-old woman suffering from severe bilateral knee pain for over six years. The procedure, known as the MicroPort Medial Pivot Total Knee Replacement, aims to replicate the natural movement of the knee more effectively than conventional implants.

The patient had experienced chronic pain and restricted mobility despite undergoing various treatments. After years of discomfort, she opted for this innovative knee replacement surgery, which successfully restored her mobility. According to hospital sources, the MicroPort procedure represents a significant advancement in orthopedic surgery.

Rajesh Malhotra, a senior orthopedic surgeon at the hospital, highlighted the procedure's focus on medial compartment stability while allowing smooth lateral motion. He emphasized that it offers mobility and comfort akin to natural knee function, marking a major leap forward in orthopedic care by extending the implant's longevity.

