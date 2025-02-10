Left Menu

Revolutionary Knee Surgery Sets New Benchmark in Mobility Restoration

A 55-year-old woman underwent MicroPort Medial Pivot Total Knee Replacement at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi, offering her enhanced mobility after years of knee pain. This advanced procedure mirrors natural knee movements better than traditional implants, providing stability and reducing wear and tear for prolonged implant life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi performed a cutting-edge knee replacement on a 55-year-old woman suffering from severe bilateral knee pain for over six years. The procedure, known as the MicroPort Medial Pivot Total Knee Replacement, aims to replicate the natural movement of the knee more effectively than conventional implants.

The patient had experienced chronic pain and restricted mobility despite undergoing various treatments. After years of discomfort, she opted for this innovative knee replacement surgery, which successfully restored her mobility. According to hospital sources, the MicroPort procedure represents a significant advancement in orthopedic surgery.

Rajesh Malhotra, a senior orthopedic surgeon at the hospital, highlighted the procedure's focus on medial compartment stability while allowing smooth lateral motion. He emphasized that it offers mobility and comfort akin to natural knee function, marking a major leap forward in orthopedic care by extending the implant's longevity.

