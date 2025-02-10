Left Menu

Adani Group's Pioneering Health Cities: A New Era in Indian Healthcare

The Adani Group, in partnership with Mayo Clinic, is investing Rs 6,000 crore to establish two 1,000-bed multi-specialty hospitals and medical colleges in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. This initiative is part of a Rs 10,000 crore pledge by Gautam Adani aimed at enhancing healthcare across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:38 IST
Adani Group's Pioneering Health Cities: A New Era in Indian Healthcare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for India's healthcare sector, the Adani Group announced its partnership with Mayo Clinic to construct two 1,000-bed multi-specialty hospitals and medical colleges in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The Rs 6,000 crore investment forms a substantial part of a Rs 10,000 crore commitment made by Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group.

This initiative, stemming from a generous pledge linked to a family celebration, aims to build integrated health campuses. With assistance from Mayo Clinic, the world's largest integrated non-profit medical group practice, the project promises affordable, world-class healthcare and education across diverse Indian society.

The campuses will include extensive facilities supporting medical research and clinical innovation. Expected to train 150 undergraduates annually, Adani's vision emphasizes elevating healthcare standards nationwide through strategic and technological guidance provided by the Mayo Clinic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025