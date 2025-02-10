Adani Group's Pioneering Health Cities: A New Era in Indian Healthcare

In a significant development for India's healthcare sector, the Adani Group announced its partnership with Mayo Clinic to construct two 1,000-bed multi-specialty hospitals and medical colleges in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The Rs 6,000 crore investment forms a substantial part of a Rs 10,000 crore commitment made by Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group.

This initiative, stemming from a generous pledge linked to a family celebration, aims to build integrated health campuses. With assistance from Mayo Clinic, the world's largest integrated non-profit medical group practice, the project promises affordable, world-class healthcare and education across diverse Indian society.

The campuses will include extensive facilities supporting medical research and clinical innovation. Expected to train 150 undergraduates annually, Adani's vision emphasizes elevating healthcare standards nationwide through strategic and technological guidance provided by the Mayo Clinic.

(With inputs from agencies.)