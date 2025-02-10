Apollo Hospitals' Remarkable Quarter: Profit Soars by 52%

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has announced a significant financial boost, revealing a 52% surge in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 372 crore for the December 2024 quarter. This marks a considerable increase from the Rs 245 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The healthcare giant attributed this success to higher sales, with revenue from operations climbing to Rs 5,527 crore, up from Rs 4,851 crore in the same quarter last year. As part of its expansion plans, the company is set to add 3,512 beds across 11 locations over the next 3-4 years starting FY26.

The company's chairman, Prathap C Reddy, highlighted ongoing strategic partnerships with Microsoft and the University of Leicester, aimed at advancing AI-driven healthcare and training the next generation of professionals. The board announced an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

