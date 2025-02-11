Left Menu

First Human Case of Bird Flu Confirmed in Nevada Farm Worker

Nevada reported its first human case of bird flu in a farm worker exposed to infected dairy cattle, marking an extension of the U.S. outbreak. The worker is recovering, and authorities state no person-to-person spread has been observed. A second bird flu strain was detected in Nevada's cattle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 01:49 IST
First Human Case of Bird Flu Confirmed in Nevada Farm Worker
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nevada has reported its first human case of bird flu involving a farm worker who came into contact with infected dairy cattle, the Central Nevada Health District announced on Monday. This development follows the discovery of a second virus strain affecting cows in the region.

This case is part of a broader U.S. outbreak of the H5N1 virus that has impacted nearly 70 individuals, primarily farm workers, since April. The outbreak has led to decreased milk production and soaring egg prices due to the decimation of millions of layers. Despite these challenges, the affected Nevada worker is on the mend, recovering from conjunctivitis otherwise known as pink eye. Authorities have reassured the public, stating there is no current evidence of human-to-human transmission, with the CDC maintaining that bird flu remains a low public risk.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture identified another bird flu strain, labeled D1.1, in Nevada's dairy cattle, intensifying concerns about the outbreak. This strain, prevalent among wild birds in prior seasons, has also made its way into poultry populations. Tragically, a patient in Louisiana succumbed to the disease after contracting the D1.1 genotype.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025