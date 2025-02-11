Guillain-Barre Syndrome Surge: Pune Battles Rising Cases
A driver from Pune, diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), passed away, increasing the death toll to seven. The number of suspected GBS cases in Pune reached 192, with 167 confirmed. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as infections spread across different regions.
A 37-year-old driver from Pune succumbed to Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in a local hospital, bringing the death toll linked to the nerve disorder in the area to seven. Health authorities reported that the number of suspected GBS cases had climbed to 192, with 167 confirmed diagnoses.
After experiencing weakness in his lower limbs, the driver was initially taken to a Pune hospital. His relatives later transferred him to various hospitals, ultimately admitting him to Kamala Nehru Hospital, where he eventually passed away due to cardiac arrest.
Of the 192 suspected GBS cases, 91 patients have been discharged, while 48 remain in intensive care; 21 are on ventilator support. The cases are spread across regions in and around Pune, with officials closely monitoring the outbreak.
