eSanjeevani's Telemedicine Success: A Healthcare Revolution
Since its inception in 2019, the eSanjeevani platform has provided over 34 crore consultations, significantly alleviating the burden on physical healthcare facilities. The platform played a vital role during the Covid pandemic by offering remote medical consultations, increasing accessibility and affordability across India, especially in rural areas.
Updated: 11-02-2025 18:36 IST
Since launching in 2019, the eSanjeevani platform has facilitated more than 34 crore consultations, Union Health Minister J P Nadda informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
The platform has significantly reduced the demand on physical healthcare facilities, notably during the Covid pandemic, by enabling free medical consultations across India.
Implemented in two variants, eSanjeevani AB-AAM and eSanjeevani OPD, the service ensures accessibility to medical services, especially in rural regions, making healthcare more affordable and available nationwide.
