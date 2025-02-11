eSanjeevani's Telemedicine Success: A Healthcare Revolution

Since launching in 2019, the eSanjeevani platform has facilitated more than 34 crore consultations, Union Health Minister J P Nadda informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The platform has significantly reduced the demand on physical healthcare facilities, notably during the Covid pandemic, by enabling free medical consultations across India.

Implemented in two variants, eSanjeevani AB-AAM and eSanjeevani OPD, the service ensures accessibility to medical services, especially in rural regions, making healthcare more affordable and available nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)