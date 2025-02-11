U.S. Justice Department Cracks Down on Phobos Ransomware Group

In a significant stride against cybercrime, the U.S. Justice Department has charged two Russian nationals for their alleged involvement in operating a ransomware group known as Phobos. The group reportedly extorted $16 million from over 1,000 public and private entities.

Roman Berezhnoy, aged 33, and Egor Nikolaevich Glebov, aged 39, were apprehended this week. The arrests were part of a coordinated international operation aimed at dismantling the cybercrime group.

The group's victims included a children's hospital, health care providers, and educational institutions, highlighting the broad and alarming scope of their criminal activities, according to a Justice Department statement released Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)