U.S. Justice Department Cracks Down on Phobos Ransomware Group
The U.S. Justice Department has charged two Russians in connection with a cybercrime group involved in the Phobos ransomware attacks. Roman Berezhnoy and Egor Nikolaevich Glebov are accused of extorting $16 million from over 1,000 entities, including hospitals and educational institutions. They were apprehended as part of an international operation.
In a significant stride against cybercrime, the U.S. Justice Department has charged two Russian nationals for their alleged involvement in operating a ransomware group known as Phobos. The group reportedly extorted $16 million from over 1,000 public and private entities.
Roman Berezhnoy, aged 33, and Egor Nikolaevich Glebov, aged 39, were apprehended this week. The arrests were part of a coordinated international operation aimed at dismantling the cybercrime group.
The group's victims included a children's hospital, health care providers, and educational institutions, highlighting the broad and alarming scope of their criminal activities, according to a Justice Department statement released Tuesday.
