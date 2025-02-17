Angel Yeast Unveils Revolutionary Yeast Protein Solutions at Vitafoods India 2025

Angel Yeast, renowned globally for its leadership in yeast manufacturing, made waves at the 2025 Vitafoods India event held in Mumbai from February 5 to 7. The company unveiled its cutting-edge yeast protein solutions under the theme 'Discover the Values of Yeast for Human Health,' capturing significant attention with its flagship product, AngeoPro.

The tradeshow featured an engaging display from Angel Yeast, offering immersive experiences and interactive activities. AngeoPro, lauded for its high digestibility, comprehensive amino acid profile, and sustainability, attracted a diverse audience including nutrition brands, health professionals, and distributors. Attendees sampled AngeoPro-infused beverages, exploring its neutral flavor and versatile applications in functional foods.

Angel Yeast is committed to making yeast protein a household name, aiming to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific market and partnering with leading manufacturers. Currently, their products are exported to over 40 countries, serving as alternatives to traditional proteins in various dietary products. The company plans to increase protein content and reduce costs, promoting yeast proteins as a sustainable choice for global consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)