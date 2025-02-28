Left Menu

The Looming Threat of Measles Resurgence: A Global Overview

The US has reported its first measles death since 2015 during an outbreak in Texas, highlighting global concerns over declining measles vaccination rates post-COVID-19. Lower vaccination rates have sparked increased cases in several regions, with significant outbreaks in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Worldwide efforts are underway to boost immunization efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 28-02-2025 08:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 08:23 IST
The Looming Threat of Measles Resurgence: A Global Overview
A significant health alert has been raised in the United States as it recorded its first measles-related death since 2015, involving an unvaccinated child in Texas. Over the past year, 124 cases have emerged in Texas, while New Mexico has reported nine, emphasizing the importance of maintaining high vaccination rates to prevent outbreaks.

Globally, measles cases have surged, exacerbated by reduced immunization rates following the COVID-19 pandemic. Britain has reported its highest number of confirmed cases since 2012, and 18 US states, including key cities like New York City, Philadelphia, and Chicago, have confirmed outbreaks this year. The US Centers for Disease Control warns, 'Measles anywhere is a threat everywhere.'

The World Health Organization notes substantial outbreaks across 57 countries, with the Democratic Republic of the Congo bearing the brunt with 311,500 cases in 2023. Efforts are underway to curb this trend, with organizations advocating for the 'Immunisation Agenda 2021-2030' to tackle falling vaccination rates and aim for the disease's elimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

