Father's Race Against Time: Nilam's Battle in a US Hospital

Tanaji Shinde has traveled from Mumbai to California to be by the side of his daughter, Nilam, who is fighting for her life following a traffic accident. His arrival at the UC Davis Medical Center marks a poignant chapter in the family's ordeal.

Accompanied by his son Gaurav, who works in Pune's IT sector, Tanaji Shinde rushed to his daughter's side upon landing in the United States. The family hopes for positive news from the hospital as Nilam remains comatose since being struck by a vehicle in February.

Nilam, 35, is a graduate of Savitribai Phule Pune University and holds a postgraduate degree in data analytics from San Jose State University. Her academic achievements are a testament to her ambition, now overshadowed by this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)