Left Menu

Father's Race Against Time: Nilam's Battle in a US Hospital

Tanaji Shinde, from Mumbai, visits his daughter Nilam, who is in a comatose state following a car accident in California. Accompanied by his son, Shinde arrives at UC Davis Medical Center. Nilam, a computer science graduate, suffered severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:51 IST
Father's Race Against Time: Nilam's Battle in a US Hospital
Nilam
  • Country:
  • India

Tanaji Shinde has traveled from Mumbai to California to be by the side of his daughter, Nilam, who is fighting for her life following a traffic accident. His arrival at the UC Davis Medical Center marks a poignant chapter in the family's ordeal.

Accompanied by his son Gaurav, who works in Pune's IT sector, Tanaji Shinde rushed to his daughter's side upon landing in the United States. The family hopes for positive news from the hospital as Nilam remains comatose since being struck by a vehicle in February.

Nilam, 35, is a graduate of Savitribai Phule Pune University and holds a postgraduate degree in data analytics from San Jose State University. Her academic achievements are a testament to her ambition, now overshadowed by this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025