Global Pharmaceutical and Health Developments Take Center Stage

In recent health developments, Wild Coast is undertaking a recall of its cat food following bird flu contamination concerns, as confirmed by the FDA. This comes after two cats in Oregon contracted the virus, reportedly from consuming the affected pet food.

Meanwhile, India's Sun Pharma plans to introduce a new anti-obesity and type 2 diabetes drug within five years, targeting a share of the burgeoning $150 billion global market by the decade's end. Other highlights include Aspen's anticipated entrance into the GLP-1 drug market by 2026.

Key international incidents involve China's import ban on Illumina's genetic sequencers, coinciding with new US tariffs, and Pfizer considering shifting production to counter potential trade impacts. Additionally, Gilead Sciences is setting aside $200 million due to an HIV drug investigation, while the US Supreme Court addresses significant cases ranging from religious rights to healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)