European Ministers Urge Israel on Humanitarian Aid to Gaza
Britain, France, and Germany's foreign ministers have urged Israel to fulfill its international obligations concerning humanitarian aid for Gaza. Their joint statement emphasized that such aid must be delivered swiftly and safely, independent of ceasefire agreements, and not used as a political instrument.
The statement further implores all involved parties to maintain the ceasefire, underscoring the critical role it plays in allowing unimpeded humanitarian efforts and fostering a path to peace and stability in the region.
