European Ministers Urge Israel on Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

Britain, France, and Germany's foreign ministers have urged Israel to fulfill its international obligations concerning humanitarian aid for Gaza. Their joint statement emphasized that such aid must be delivered swiftly and safely, independent of ceasefire agreements, and not used as a political instrument.

Updated: 05-03-2025 21:03 IST
In a unified call to action, the foreign ministers of Britain, France, and Germany have urged Israel to uphold its international responsibilities in providing humanitarian assistance to Gaza. The appeal specifically demands swift, safe, and unhindered aid delivery.

The ministers emphasized in their joint statement the imperative that humanitarian aid not be contingent upon any ceasefire agreements nor wielded as a political device. This assertion comes amidst ongoing tensions and emphasizes the necessity for international norms in aid delivery.

The statement further implores all involved parties to maintain the ceasefire, underscoring the critical role it plays in allowing unimpeded humanitarian efforts and fostering a path to peace and stability in the region.

