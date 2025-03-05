European Ministers Urge Israel on Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

In a unified call to action, the foreign ministers of Britain, France, and Germany have urged Israel to uphold its international responsibilities in providing humanitarian assistance to Gaza. The appeal specifically demands swift, safe, and unhindered aid delivery.

The ministers emphasized in their joint statement the imperative that humanitarian aid not be contingent upon any ceasefire agreements nor wielded as a political device. This assertion comes amidst ongoing tensions and emphasizes the necessity for international norms in aid delivery.

The statement further implores all involved parties to maintain the ceasefire, underscoring the critical role it plays in allowing unimpeded humanitarian efforts and fostering a path to peace and stability in the region.

