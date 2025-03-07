Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Closure of Delhi's Mohalla Clinics

Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain criticized the BJP government's plan to close 250 mohalla clinics in Delhi, arguing it would weaken the city's healthcare system. Jain urged the government to expand the clinics, emphasizing their role in providing accessible healthcare and assisting thousands of patients daily.

Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain on Friday criticized the BJP government's plan to close 250 mohalla clinics, arguing the move would seriously undermine Delhi's healthcare infrastructure.

At a press conference, Jain urged the government to increase, rather than reduce, the number of these neighborhood clinics, a crucial initiative of the previous AAP government aimed at providing accessible primary healthcare to residents.

Highlighting the important role of the 550 existing mohalla clinics, which serve around 7,500 patients daily with free services, Jain warned that closing them would harm the city's most vulnerable populations. In contrast, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh announced immediate closures citing fraudulent activities and misuse of funds.

