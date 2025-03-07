Controversy Erupts Over Closure of Delhi's Mohalla Clinics

Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain on Friday criticized the BJP government's plan to close 250 mohalla clinics, arguing the move would seriously undermine Delhi's healthcare infrastructure.

At a press conference, Jain urged the government to increase, rather than reduce, the number of these neighborhood clinics, a crucial initiative of the previous AAP government aimed at providing accessible primary healthcare to residents.

Highlighting the important role of the 550 existing mohalla clinics, which serve around 7,500 patients daily with free services, Jain warned that closing them would harm the city's most vulnerable populations. In contrast, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh announced immediate closures citing fraudulent activities and misuse of funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)