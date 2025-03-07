Left Menu

PM Modi's Call to Action: Tackling Obesity and Advancing Economic Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the urgent need to tackle obesity, projecting 44 crore Indians may be obese by 2050. During his Gujarat visit, he inaugurated projects worth Rs 2,587 crore, highlighted economic initiatives, and advocated for healthier lifestyles through reduced oil consumption and regular exercise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently highlighted a critical health concern, warning that nearly 44 crore people in India could be obese by 2050. Calling the figure 'huge and scary,' Modi urged citizens to adopt healthier lifestyles, emphasizing the role of regular exercise and reduced edible oil consumption in combating obesity.

During his two-day visit to Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman, and Diu, Modi inaugurated various projects amounting to Rs 2,587 crore. These include a hospital in Silvassa and infrastructure advancements to propel the region towards development, drawing comparisons to Singapore's transformation.

Modi also launched a food security campaign in Surat and highlighted the government's efforts to distribute Rs 32 lakh crore under the MUDRA scheme. Taking a political dig at Congress, the PM underscored his government's success in poverty alleviation efforts and the efficient public distribution system. He announced plans to boost welfare measures and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

