Delhi Leads the Charge: Effective Biomedical Waste Management Strategies Unveiled

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa led a workshop on biomedical waste management, stressing the necessity of scientific disposal to mitigate health and environmental hazards. The event, attended by healthcare stakeholders, highlighted regulatory compliance and waste segregation. Delhi manages 31.2 metric tons of biomedical waste daily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an important stride towards environmental safety, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa inaugurated a workshop focused on biomedical waste management, underscoring the need for scientific disposal practices.

The session, a collaborative effort between the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Centre for Occupational and Environmental Health, gathered stakeholders to discuss sustainable strategies for waste management.

The workshop, crucial for public health, spotlighted the 31.2 metric tons of waste produced daily in Delhi, advocating strict compliance with waste management rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

