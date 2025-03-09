Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Hospitalized at AIIMS

In the early hours of Sunday, India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar experienced uneasiness and chest pain, leading to his admission at AIIMS in New Delhi. The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital around 2 am.

Sources reveal that Dhankhar is being treated in the Critical Care Unit under the supervision of Dr. Rajiv Narang, Head of the Department of Cardiology at AIIMS. His condition is currently stable.

A dedicated team of doctors is carefully monitoring the Vice President's health, ensuring he receives the necessary medical attention during this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)