Left Menu

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Hospitalized at AIIMS

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, aged 73, was admitted to AIIMS early Sunday due to chest pain and uneasiness. He is currently stable and under the care of Dr. Rajiv Narang, Head of Cardiology. A medical team is closely monitoring his condition in the Critical Care Unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 09:37 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Hospitalized at AIIMS
Jagdeep Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Sunday, India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar experienced uneasiness and chest pain, leading to his admission at AIIMS in New Delhi. The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital around 2 am.

Sources reveal that Dhankhar is being treated in the Critical Care Unit under the supervision of Dr. Rajiv Narang, Head of the Department of Cardiology at AIIMS. His condition is currently stable.

A dedicated team of doctors is carefully monitoring the Vice President's health, ensuring he receives the necessary medical attention during this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025