Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Hospitalized at AIIMS
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, aged 73, was admitted to AIIMS early Sunday due to chest pain and uneasiness. He is currently stable and under the care of Dr. Rajiv Narang, Head of Cardiology. A medical team is closely monitoring his condition in the Critical Care Unit.
In the early hours of Sunday, India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar experienced uneasiness and chest pain, leading to his admission at AIIMS in New Delhi. The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital around 2 am.
Sources reveal that Dhankhar is being treated in the Critical Care Unit under the supervision of Dr. Rajiv Narang, Head of the Department of Cardiology at AIIMS. His condition is currently stable.
A dedicated team of doctors is carefully monitoring the Vice President's health, ensuring he receives the necessary medical attention during this time.
