USDA Cuts Key Food Safety Committees Amid Oversight Concerns

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has eliminated two key advisory committees that provided guidance on food safety, raising concerns about oversight. This decision aligns with the Trump administration's objective to reduce the federal administrative framework and cut costs.

The specific committees disbanded were those involved in advising on microbiological food safety and on meat and poultry inspection. This has led to apprehension regarding governmental vigilance over the nation's food supply as the federal structure sees a downsizing.

This action forms part of a broader shift towards reducing regulatory scrutiny as the USDA trims down its operational committees, sparking debate about potential impacts on public health and safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)