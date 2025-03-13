Punjab Health Minister Cracks Down on Hospital Lapses
Punjab Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh discovered shuttered registration counters and a non-functional OPD during a surprise visit to Fatehgarh Sahib's Civil Hospital, leaving many patients in distress. Immediate actions included serving show cause notices to healthcare administrators for the administrative negligence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-03-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 21:44 IST
- Country:
- India
In a surprise inspection at Civil Hospital in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh found registration counters and OPD rooms closed, with patients waiting outside.
The absence of key staff managing these services prompted the minister to authorize immediate disciplinary actions against responsible officials including the civil surgeon and senior medical officer.
Dr. Singh expressed dissatisfaction with the current state, instructing that all government health facilities open registration counters by 8.30 am and begin OPD services by 9 am to prevent such inconveniences in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
