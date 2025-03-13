White House Withdraws Controversial CDC Director Nomination
The White House retracted the nomination of former Republican congressman and vaccine critic, Dave Weldon, for CDC Director. The retraction occurred just before his Senate confirmation. Weldon's withdrawal highlights a critical public health moment as the U.S. confronts measles outbreaks and maintains scrutiny on vaccine debates.
The White House has unexpectedly withdrawn President Donald Trump's nomination of former Republican congressman Dave Weldon as the director of the CDC, causing turmoil ahead of his planned Senate confirmation hearing. Weldon, known for his vaccine skepticism, was informed of the decision just hours before the hearing.
This decision marks Weldon as the first Trump nominee to be removed from consideration amid ongoing measles outbreaks across multiple states. The move raises questions about public health appointments under Trump's administration, especially given the controversial confirmation of anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health Secretary.
Weldon denied anti-vaccine intentions and criticized bipartisan opposition in the Senate. Amidst these developments, health agencies emphasize vaccination as essential for preventing diseases like measles, while the nation navigates a 'critical moment' in public health policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
