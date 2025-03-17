WHO Faces Critical Funding Crisis in Afghanistan
The World Health Organization is alarmed by severe funding shortages in Afghanistan, which threaten the closure of 80% of their essential healthcare services. As of March, 167 facilities have already shut down. If immediate intervention does not occur, an additional 220 could close by June.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:48 IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed grave concerns regarding a funding crisis in Afghanistan that could lead to the closure of 80% of its critical healthcare services in the country.
According to a statement released on Monday, 167 health facilities have already ceased operations due to financial constraints. WHO warns that without urgent intervention, an additional 220 facilities could also be shuttered by June.
The situation highlights the dire need for immediate financial aid to sustain life-saving healthcare services in Afghanistan, as global attention turns to address this pressing issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
J'khand budget provides for Rs 62,844 cr social sector outlay, Rs 13,363 cr for Maiyan Samman financial aid to women: FM.
Meghalaya Faces Escalating Water Crisis: Urgent Interventions Required
AAP Challenges BJP on Women's Financial Aid Promise
AAP's Countdown to Women's Financial Aid Promise
Financial Aid Activated for Cyclone Alfred Victims