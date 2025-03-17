WHO Faces Critical Funding Crisis in Afghanistan

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed grave concerns regarding a funding crisis in Afghanistan that could lead to the closure of 80% of its critical healthcare services in the country.

According to a statement released on Monday, 167 health facilities have already ceased operations due to financial constraints. WHO warns that without urgent intervention, an additional 220 facilities could also be shuttered by June.

The situation highlights the dire need for immediate financial aid to sustain life-saving healthcare services in Afghanistan, as global attention turns to address this pressing issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)