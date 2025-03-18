Left Menu

Swift Response Averts Tragedy as Fire Erupts at Rajouri Hospital

A fire broke out at the Government Medical College in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the evacuation of over 150 patients. The blaze, controlled within an hour and with no casualties reported, prompted an inquiry into the hospital's fire safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:28 IST
Swift Response Averts Tragedy as Fire Erupts at Rajouri Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at the Government Medical College in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, causing the evacuation of more than 150 patients as smoke filled the wards.

The blaze started in the hospital's basement and was brought under control within an hour by fire services, with no casualties reported. The swift response by hospital staff and volunteers helped contain the situation until fire crews arrived.

Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma announced an investigation into the hospital's fire safety protocols. Efforts are being made to resume normal operations, including outpatient services, as quickly as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025