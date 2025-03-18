Swift Response Averts Tragedy as Fire Erupts at Rajouri Hospital

A fire erupted at the Government Medical College in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, causing the evacuation of more than 150 patients as smoke filled the wards.

The blaze started in the hospital's basement and was brought under control within an hour by fire services, with no casualties reported. The swift response by hospital staff and volunteers helped contain the situation until fire crews arrived.

Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma announced an investigation into the hospital's fire safety protocols. Efforts are being made to resume normal operations, including outpatient services, as quickly as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)