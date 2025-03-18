Swift Response Averts Tragedy as Fire Erupts at Rajouri Hospital
A fire broke out at the Government Medical College in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the evacuation of over 150 patients. The blaze, controlled within an hour and with no casualties reported, prompted an inquiry into the hospital's fire safety measures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:28 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire erupted at the Government Medical College in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, causing the evacuation of more than 150 patients as smoke filled the wards.
The blaze started in the hospital's basement and was brought under control within an hour by fire services, with no casualties reported. The swift response by hospital staff and volunteers helped contain the situation until fire crews arrived.
Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma announced an investigation into the hospital's fire safety protocols. Efforts are being made to resume normal operations, including outpatient services, as quickly as possible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Budget Session: Calls for Statehood Restoration Intensify
Jammu and Kashmir's Path to Statehood and Progress
Jammu and Kashmir CM Rules Out BJP Alliance, Praises Ex-PM Manmohan Singh
Restoring Statehood: A Commitment for Jammu and Kashmir's Future
Historic Budget Marks New Era for Jammu and Kashmir