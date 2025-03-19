Kerala's Call for Fair Dues: The Battle Over Healthcare Funding

Kerala MPs have voiced concerns over what they perceive as financial discrimination against the state by the central government, directly impacting healthcare expansion efforts. During a recent debate, CPI(M) leader V. Sivadasan criticized the government's conditions for receiving dues.

Despite the state's request for a local AIIMS branch, along with sizeable unpaid dues exceeding Rs 600 crore, Kerala's healthcare ambitions are reportedly hindered. CPI's PP Suneer echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the central government's unfair practices and the overlooked support for ASHA workers.

Congress' Renuka Chowdhury highlighted unutilized funds in healthcare schemes, urging discounts for cancer patients on transportation. Meanwhile, BJP's Amar Pal Maurya accused Congress of historical inequality in healthcare provision, further fueling the debate over the distribution of healthcare resources.

