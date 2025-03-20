Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Pushes for Enhanced Healthcare Services in Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for improvements in Uttar Pradesh's healthcare system. He directed that medical colleges join telemedicine networks. Routine district inspections, fire safety enhancements, and swift Ayushman Bharat payments were prioritized. Over 5.21 crore Ayushman cards have been issued, with further expansion urged.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the state's health services on Wednesday, pushing for significant enhancements. He emphasized the need for all medical colleges to connect with top-tier institutions via telemedicine to facilitate specialist consultations for patients, according to official communications.

In a high-level meeting, Adityanath instructed health department officials to conduct regular inspections across districts, ensuring hospital facilities meet required standards. He highlighted the critical need for robust fire safety measures, enforcing stringent protocols across all hospitals.

The Chief Minister also mandated prompt financial transactions, instructing that payments to Ayushman Bharat-registered hospitals occur within 30 days to guarantee continuous patient care. With 5.21 crore beneficiaries having received Ayushman cards, he urged the extension of the health insurance scheme to additional eligible individuals.

