Eli Lilly Launches Innovative Drug 'Mounjaro' to Combat Obesity and Diabetes in India
Eli Lilly and Company (India) has launched 'Mounjaro,' a novel medication for obesity and type 2 diabetes, after receiving approval from the CDSCO. Mounjaro, an adjunct to diet and exercise, activates GIP and GLP-1 receptors and is aimed at improving weight management and glycemic control in adults.
- Country:
- India
Eli Lilly and Company (India) announced a significant breakthrough on Thursday with the launch of 'Mounjaro,' a first-of-its-kind medication designed to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes. The development follows approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).
This innovative drug combines the activation of GIP and GLP-1 hormone receptors, tailored for chronic weight management and improving glycemic control in adults. 'Mounjaro' aims at providing a new solution for adults with a BMI of 30 kg/m2 or greater, or 27 kg/m2 with comorbid conditions.
India faces a dual health challenge with obesity and diabetes affecting millions. 'Mounjaro' provides a once-a-week treatment that could be a game-changer in managing these conditions. Eli Lilly India's President, Winselow Tucker, emphasized their commitment to tackling this public health issue in collaboration with the government and industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Address to Congress: Trump lists India among countries charging high tariff on American imports.
Mohammed Shami's Masterclass: The Key to India's Semifinal Triumph
KL Rahul's Adaptability Shines as India Heads to Champions Trophy Final
Court Controversy: Indian Wells Surfaces Stir Mixed Reactions
Political Rift: Akash Anand Expelled from BSP; Offered Position in Republican Party of India