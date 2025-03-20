MCD Partners with Jan Aushadhi Kendras for Affordable Medicine Access

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced a new initiative to offer low-cost generic medicines to pensioners in the city by partnering with operators of Jan Aushadhi Kendras. These centers provide essential services including healthcare benefits under the Municipal Pensioner Health Scheme.

To facilitate this, the Hospital Administration Department is seeking expressions of interest from operators and vendors located near pensioners' centers for empanelment. The successful Jan Aushadhi Kendras will need to supply medicines specifically to these centers, operating across all 12 MCD zones.

The comprehensive plan involves a projected expenditure of Rs. 20.68 crore over the next two years, factoring in a potential increase due to rising pensioner numbers and market inflation. Strict penalties are imposed for delayed deliveries to ensure timely medicine access for Delhi's elderly citizens.

