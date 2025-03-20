Left Menu

MCD Partners with Jan Aushadhi Kendras for Affordable Medicine Access

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has collaborated with Jan Aushadhi Kendra operators to supply low-cost generic medicines to pensioners' centres. This initiative aims to enhance health services for pensioners. With an expected expenditure of over Rs. 20.68 crore, the project spans all 12 MCD zones and requires speedy medicine delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:56 IST
MCD Partners with Jan Aushadhi Kendras for Affordable Medicine Access
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced a new initiative to offer low-cost generic medicines to pensioners in the city by partnering with operators of Jan Aushadhi Kendras. These centers provide essential services including healthcare benefits under the Municipal Pensioner Health Scheme.

To facilitate this, the Hospital Administration Department is seeking expressions of interest from operators and vendors located near pensioners' centers for empanelment. The successful Jan Aushadhi Kendras will need to supply medicines specifically to these centers, operating across all 12 MCD zones.

The comprehensive plan involves a projected expenditure of Rs. 20.68 crore over the next two years, factoring in a potential increase due to rising pensioner numbers and market inflation. Strict penalties are imposed for delayed deliveries to ensure timely medicine access for Delhi's elderly citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025