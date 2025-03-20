MCD Partners with Jan Aushadhi Kendras for Affordable Medicine Access
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has collaborated with Jan Aushadhi Kendra operators to supply low-cost generic medicines to pensioners' centres. This initiative aims to enhance health services for pensioners. With an expected expenditure of over Rs. 20.68 crore, the project spans all 12 MCD zones and requires speedy medicine delivery.
- Country:
- India
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced a new initiative to offer low-cost generic medicines to pensioners in the city by partnering with operators of Jan Aushadhi Kendras. These centers provide essential services including healthcare benefits under the Municipal Pensioner Health Scheme.
To facilitate this, the Hospital Administration Department is seeking expressions of interest from operators and vendors located near pensioners' centers for empanelment. The successful Jan Aushadhi Kendras will need to supply medicines specifically to these centers, operating across all 12 MCD zones.
The comprehensive plan involves a projected expenditure of Rs. 20.68 crore over the next two years, factoring in a potential increase due to rising pensioner numbers and market inflation. Strict penalties are imposed for delayed deliveries to ensure timely medicine access for Delhi's elderly citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Criticizes Delhi Government Over COVID-19 Healthcare Resource Mismanagement
Government Expands Nursing Workforce to Improve Healthcare Access
Himachal Pensioners Raise Voices: A Call for Justice
PM Modi called for investments in healthcare to boost medical tourism as the sector has potential to create jobs for youth.
Pensioners of Himachal govt threaten to launch agitation if pension not paid on time