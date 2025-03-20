Delhi Government Takes Over UCMS from Delhi University
The Delhi government has taken control of the University College of Medical Sciences from Delhi University following a high court ruling. The transfer includes all assets, staff, and financial responsibilities. The decision resolves a lengthy legal battle and aims to enhance hospital and city benefits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:04 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has officially taken over control of the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) from Delhi University after a high court's decision.
Established in 1971, UCMS is located in Dilshad Garden, and is associated with the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. The transition includes all assets, staff, and financial management now under city governance.
This development resolves a protracted legal battle, allowing the Delhi government to proceed with enhancing the hospital's contributions to the community and addressing previous administrative and funding issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Criticizes Previous Government's Health Infrastructure Handling
Pope Francis’ Health: A Testament of Resilience
Govt Boosts Mental Health Support for Rotorua Youth with New Funding
BJP Criticizes Delhi Government Over COVID-19 Healthcare Resource Mismanagement
Delhi's Health Scandal: Unused Medical Supplies Worth Crores Found Wasting Away