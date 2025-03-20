Left Menu

Delhi Government Takes Over UCMS from Delhi University

The Delhi government has taken control of the University College of Medical Sciences from Delhi University following a high court ruling. The transfer includes all assets, staff, and financial responsibilities. The decision resolves a lengthy legal battle and aims to enhance hospital and city benefits.

Delhi Government Takes Over UCMS from Delhi University
The Delhi government has officially taken over control of the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) from Delhi University after a high court's decision.

Established in 1971, UCMS is located in Dilshad Garden, and is associated with the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. The transition includes all assets, staff, and financial management now under city governance.

This development resolves a protracted legal battle, allowing the Delhi government to proceed with enhancing the hospital's contributions to the community and addressing previous administrative and funding issues.

