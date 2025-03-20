Left Menu

EU Sees Decline in Asylum Applications as Migration Challenges Persist

First-time asylum applications in the EU decreased by 13% in the past year, marking the first decline since 2020. Syrians remained the largest group of applicants, while entries via irregular routes dropped. Concerns remain over the uneven distribution of asylum requests and migrant conditions in certain regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union has witnessed a 13% decrease in first-time asylum applications, the first drop since 2020, according to Eurostat's recent data release. The reported 912,000 applications from non-EU citizens in the bloc's 27 countries mark a significant decrease from over 1 million in 2023.

Syrians continue to represent the largest group of applicants, making up 16% of requests, followed by individuals from Venezuela and Afghanistan. The EU's border agency Frontex noted a 38% decrease in irregular entries, suggesting that regulatory measures may be effective, according to Andrew Geddes of the Migration Policy Centre.

Despite these trends, concerns linger about the growing numbers of migrants in North Africa and the Middle East and their safety. The uneven distribution of applications across EU member states remains a challenge, with Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and Greece receiving the majority of requests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

