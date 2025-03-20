EU Sees Decline in Asylum Applications as Migration Challenges Persist

The European Union has witnessed a 13% decrease in first-time asylum applications, the first drop since 2020, according to Eurostat's recent data release. The reported 912,000 applications from non-EU citizens in the bloc's 27 countries mark a significant decrease from over 1 million in 2023.

Syrians continue to represent the largest group of applicants, making up 16% of requests, followed by individuals from Venezuela and Afghanistan. The EU's border agency Frontex noted a 38% decrease in irregular entries, suggesting that regulatory measures may be effective, according to Andrew Geddes of the Migration Policy Centre.

Despite these trends, concerns linger about the growing numbers of migrants in North Africa and the Middle East and their safety. The uneven distribution of applications across EU member states remains a challenge, with Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and Greece receiving the majority of requests.

