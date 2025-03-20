Ayush Ministry Leads Heatwave Awareness Campaign
The Ayush Ministry in India has launched a nationwide campaign to educate citizens about heatwave prevention. Through a variety of activities, including lectures, pamphlets, and yoga sessions, they aim to spread awareness and provide practical guidance on staying safe during extreme heat conditions.
In response to rising temperatures, the Ayush Ministry of India has initiated a comprehensive sensitisation drive across the nation, aiming to educate citizens on heatwave prevention.
The campaign, supported by the India Meteorological Department's advisories, involves a network of institutions conducting awareness sessions and distributing educational materials.
Key activities include lectures, pamphlet distribution, and the promotion of traditional wellness practices, all backed by scientific evidence to ensure citizen safety during heatwaves.
