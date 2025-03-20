Ayush Ministry Leads Heatwave Awareness Campaign

In response to rising temperatures, the Ayush Ministry of India has initiated a comprehensive sensitisation drive across the nation, aiming to educate citizens on heatwave prevention.

The campaign, supported by the India Meteorological Department's advisories, involves a network of institutions conducting awareness sessions and distributing educational materials.

Key activities include lectures, pamphlet distribution, and the promotion of traditional wellness practices, all backed by scientific evidence to ensure citizen safety during heatwaves.

