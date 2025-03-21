Michael Burgess Considered for CDC Leadership
Former Texas Congressman Michael Burgess is under consideration to lead the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The 74-year-old physician, known for supporting vaccines, may be the next nominee following the withdrawal of vaccine critic Dave Weldon. No final decision has been made yet.
The White House is deliberating over appointing former Republican Representative Michael Burgess to head the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This comes in the wake of withdrawing Dave Weldon's nomination, a known vaccine critic, according to sources familiar with the proceedings.
A source informed of the discussions indicated that Burgess, 74, is the front-runner for the nomination, though emphasized that a final decision remains pending. Burgess, a seasoned Texas physician, recently concluded his 22-year tenure in Congress. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he strongly advocated for vaccines, describing them to Congress as 'safe and effective tools' essential for safeguarding Americans from preventable, life-threatening diseases, and stressed the importance of addressing vaccine hesitancy nationwide.
No responses have been received from either Burgess or the White House regarding this potential nomination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
