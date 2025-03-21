Air Pollution's Silent Assault on Heart Health

Air pollution is no longer merely a respiratory threat; it has emerged as a substantial contributor to cardiovascular diseases, experts revealed at a recent summit.

Speaking at the event, Sandeep Bansal from Safdarjung Hospital emphasized the often-overlooked link between air quality and heart health, warning that air pollution is now the third leading cause of death globally.

Studies show a direct correlation between rising PM2.5 levels and heart attack cases. The summit highlighted the need for sustainable solutions to protect heart health against air pollution's adverse effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)