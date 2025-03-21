Left Menu

Air Pollution's Silent Assault on Heart Health

Air pollution is increasingly recognized not just as a respiratory hazard but as a significant factor in cardiovascular diseases. Experts at a summit stressed the connection between air quality and heart health, highlighting the role of fine particulate matter PM2.5 in contributing to heart attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Air pollution is no longer merely a respiratory threat; it has emerged as a substantial contributor to cardiovascular diseases, experts revealed at a recent summit.

Speaking at the event, Sandeep Bansal from Safdarjung Hospital emphasized the often-overlooked link between air quality and heart health, warning that air pollution is now the third leading cause of death globally.

Studies show a direct correlation between rising PM2.5 levels and heart attack cases. The summit highlighted the need for sustainable solutions to protect heart health against air pollution's adverse effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

