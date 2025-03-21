Air Pollution's Silent Assault on Heart Health
Air pollution is increasingly recognized not just as a respiratory hazard but as a significant factor in cardiovascular diseases. Experts at a summit stressed the connection between air quality and heart health, highlighting the role of fine particulate matter PM2.5 in contributing to heart attacks.
Air pollution is no longer merely a respiratory threat; it has emerged as a substantial contributor to cardiovascular diseases, experts revealed at a recent summit.
Speaking at the event, Sandeep Bansal from Safdarjung Hospital emphasized the often-overlooked link between air quality and heart health, warning that air pollution is now the third leading cause of death globally.
Studies show a direct correlation between rising PM2.5 levels and heart attack cases. The summit highlighted the need for sustainable solutions to protect heart health against air pollution's adverse effects.
