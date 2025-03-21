Left Menu

Odisha's Health and Infrastructure Boost: A Five-Year Roadmap

The Odisha government has sanctioned a budget of Rs 27,019.25 crore for health insurance, combining Ayushman Bharat and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya schemes, benefitting 3.46 crore people. The cabinet also approved a road policy and extended water tax settlements, revealing a comprehensive five-year development strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has sanctioned a substantial budget outlay of Rs 27,019.25 crore for an integrated health insurance scheme. This initiative combines the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana with the state's Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana to cover 3.46 crore beneficiaries, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced.

During a critical cabinet meeting, the state approved 10 proposals from seven departments, including this monumental health insurance initiative. Other decisions included an approval of the Odisha State Road Policy 2025, aiming for efficient road network management, and an extension of the One Time Settlement Scheme for water tax arrears until May 31, 2025.

Furthermore, seniors aged 70 and above will benefit from the Centre's Ayushman Vayo-Vandana Yojana for free medical treatment. The health insurance will be available across 29,000 hospitals nationwide, marking a significant expansion from the previous 900 hospitals, the Chief Minister said.

