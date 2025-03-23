Left Menu

Health News Highlights: From Rising Measles Cases to Gene Therapy Setbacks

This collection of health news showcases a range of significant developments: measles cases are surging in Texas and New Mexico; UNICEF warns of a looming crisis for malnourished children in Nigeria and Ethiopia; Johnson & Johnson and other companies face tariff challenges; pharmaceuticals experience shifts in investment priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a concerning trend, measles cases in Texas and New Mexico have reached 351, marking one of the largest U.S. outbreaks in the last decade, state health departments report. This surge in infections surpasses last year's nationwide count of 285, as tracked by the CDC.

Meanwhile, UNICEF has raised alarms over critical aid shortages in Nigeria and Ethiopia, with 1.3 million malnourished children at risk of losing access to lifesaving food supplies. The shortfall is attributed to funding cuts exacerbated by previous U.S. government policies.

Investments are also shifting in the pharmaceutical landscape. Johnson & Johnson plans a 25% boost in U.S. investments amidst potential import tariffs, while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals sees a 10% stock increase following approval of its heart disease drug. Conversely, gene therapy's appeal is waning as investors turn towards weight-loss drug sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

