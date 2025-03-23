Health News Highlights: From Rising Measles Cases to Gene Therapy Setbacks

In a concerning trend, measles cases in Texas and New Mexico have reached 351, marking one of the largest U.S. outbreaks in the last decade, state health departments report. This surge in infections surpasses last year's nationwide count of 285, as tracked by the CDC.

Meanwhile, UNICEF has raised alarms over critical aid shortages in Nigeria and Ethiopia, with 1.3 million malnourished children at risk of losing access to lifesaving food supplies. The shortfall is attributed to funding cuts exacerbated by previous U.S. government policies.

Investments are also shifting in the pharmaceutical landscape. Johnson & Johnson plans a 25% boost in U.S. investments amidst potential import tariffs, while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals sees a 10% stock increase following approval of its heart disease drug. Conversely, gene therapy's appeal is waning as investors turn towards weight-loss drug sectors.

