HHS Halts $11 Billion Pandemic Grants, Sparks Controversy
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services canceled over $11 billion in federal grants previously allocated for COVID-19 pandemic efforts, citing a shift in priorities under the Trump administration. The funds were crucial for mental health and addiction services, sparking concerns among public health officials.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced the cancellation of more than $11 billion in federal grants initially allocated to states during the COVID-19 pandemic. The officials stated that the funds were used for essential health services, including mental health and addiction treatment.
Governor Maura Healey of Massachusetts explained that the grants' termination notices were issued to state health departments by the Trump administration, leading to the abrupt end of multiple public health infrastructure projects. The decision is framed as a move to pivot funding towards addressing chronic diseases.
The termination of these critical grants led to immediate impacts, such as in Lubbock, Texas, where directives were given to halt work on projects combating a measles outbreak. HHS, led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., emphasizes halting what it deems wasteful pandemic spending, concentrating instead on fighting chronic diseases.
