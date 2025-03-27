Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as U.S. Cancels $12 Billion in Pandemic Grants

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services canceled $12 billion in federal grants given during the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting funding for infectious diseases and mental health services. Criticism arose from state officials who warn the decision endangers public health efforts and puts numerous jobs at risk.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the cancellation of $12 billion in federal grants originally allocated during the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds were critical for tracking, preventing, and controlling infectious diseases, including measles and bird flu, as well as supporting mental health services and addiction treatment efforts.

The decision has sparked significant backlash from lawmakers and state governors who argue that rescinding this money undermines public health initiatives. Washington state Senator Patty Murray described the impact as 'senseless,' noting that over 200 jobs are now at risk.

Various states, including Illinois and Massachusetts, are reeling from the sudden funding withdrawal, which they argue will hinder their ability to manage pressing health crises. The cancellation comes amid broader federal efforts to curb spending, led by vaccine critic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who heads the federal health department.

