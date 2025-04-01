Legacy of Life: Brain Dead Woman Saves Lives through Organ Donation

In an inspiring act of compassion, a 46-year-old woman declared brain dead has saved numerous lives through organ donation. The significance of her family's choice serves as a poignant reminder of the profound impact organ donations can have on communities.

Admitted to Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh on March 19, she was declared brain dead on March 27. Medical professionals, guided by Senior Director of Neurosurgery Dr. Rakesh Dua, praised the family's decision to proceed with organ donation, allowing for the successful transplantation of her kidneys, lungs, and liver.

The hospital coordinated the transplants, with her liver and one kidney remaining at Fortis Hospital and the other kidney sent to the Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram. This case underscores the ripple effect of generosity initiated by her family, according to Dr. Pankaj Kumar, Senior Director of Critical Care.

