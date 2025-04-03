Left Menu

France and EU Brace for Reciprocal Tariff Responses

France, in collaboration with the European Union, is set to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff measures. The first response targets aluminum and steel, anticipated in mid-April, with a subsequent round addressing a broader range of products at the end of April.

Updated: 03-04-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:29 IST
  • France

France, alongside the European Union, is preparing to deliver reciprocal tariff responses to the measures imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The French government's spokeswoman, Sophie Primas, announced these developments on RTL radio.

The first wave of responses is expected to occur in mid-April, focusing on tariffs that target the aluminum and steel industries. This move comes as a direct reaction to Trump's initial set of tariffs that have sparked controversy and concern across the EU.

A subsequent response is projected for the end of April, which will aim at a broader array of products and services affected by the U.S. measures. These strategic steps underscore the EU's intent to counterbalance the impact of U.S. tariffs on its member economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

