Niva Bupa Health Insurance: India's Most Trusted Brand

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, a leading Indian health insurer, has received numerous prestigious awards, affirming its status as one of the country's most esteemed brands. Known for innovation and customer service, the company continues to advance digitally, aligning with the IRDAI's 'Insurance for All by 2047' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:59 IST
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited has emerged as a powerhouse in the Indian health insurance sector, earning multiple prestigious recognitions in the past financial year. The company's accolades include being named one of India's Most Trusted Brands, as acknowledged by Team Marksmen Daily in Mumbai.

With a focus on performance, innovation, and customer service, Niva Bupa has scooped top awards from leading industry platforms. Notable honors include Best Standalone Health Insurer at the Mint BFSI Summit & Awards 2025, Best Health Insurance Company at InsureNext Global Conclave & Awards 2025, and recognition for Swift & Prompt Insurer at the ET NOW Insurance Summit & Awards 2024.

Krishnan Ramachandran, MD & CEO, highlighted the company's commitment to accessible quality healthcare and digital innovation. With a 90%+ claim settlement ratio and a vast hospital network, Niva Bupa remains a cornerstone in India's healthcare landscape, committed to bridging protection gaps and driving industry-first initiatives.

