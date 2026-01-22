Nanded's Ambitious Growth Plan: Balancing Ambition with Realism

The District Planning Committee (DPC) of Nanded in Maharashtra has sanctioned the draft annual plan for 2026-27 with a proposed budget of Rs 732.26 crore. The meeting, helmed by district guardian minister Atul Save, took place at the District Planning Bhavan.

The planning department set a financial ceiling of Rs 732.26 crore. However, the district's demands total Rs 1,869.28 crore. The draft now awaits approval from the Finance and Planning Ministers. Minister Save indicated a recommendation for higher financial allocations at a state-level meeting, aiming for full fund utilization of the 2025-26 plan.

The session highlighted issues like fund utilization, administrative approvals, and primary health center upgrades. Other topics included infrastructure improvements, agriculture water release, and development funds. Key figures such as former CM Ashok Chavan and local officials attended the meeting.

