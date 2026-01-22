Left Menu

Nanded's Ambitious Growth Plan: Balancing Ambition with Realism

The District Planning Committee of Nanded approved a draft annual plan for 2026-27 with a budget of Rs 732.26 crore at a meeting led by Minister Atul Save. The plan addresses infrastructure and development needs, although current demands exceed the budget. State-level recommendations seek increased financial allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:52 IST
Nanded's Ambitious Growth Plan: Balancing Ambition with Realism
  • Country:
  • India

The District Planning Committee (DPC) of Nanded in Maharashtra has sanctioned the draft annual plan for 2026-27 with a proposed budget of Rs 732.26 crore. The meeting, helmed by district guardian minister Atul Save, took place at the District Planning Bhavan.

The planning department set a financial ceiling of Rs 732.26 crore. However, the district's demands total Rs 1,869.28 crore. The draft now awaits approval from the Finance and Planning Ministers. Minister Save indicated a recommendation for higher financial allocations at a state-level meeting, aiming for full fund utilization of the 2025-26 plan.

The session highlighted issues like fund utilization, administrative approvals, and primary health center upgrades. Other topics included infrastructure improvements, agriculture water release, and development funds. Key figures such as former CM Ashok Chavan and local officials attended the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Takes Flight: Civil Aviation Minister Boosts Global Ties at WEF

India Takes Flight: Civil Aviation Minister Boosts Global Ties at WEF

 Switzerland
2
Atul Wassan Criticizes Bangladesh's Decision to Skip T20 World Cup in India

Atul Wassan Criticizes Bangladesh's Decision to Skip T20 World Cup in India

 India
3
High Alert in Jammu: Forces Engage Terrorists in Kishtwar

High Alert in Jammu: Forces Engage Terrorists in Kishtwar

 India
4
EU Leaders Mull Over U.S. Relations Amid Greenland Controversy

EU Leaders Mull Over U.S. Relations Amid Greenland Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026