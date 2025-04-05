Will SMA Drug Prices in India Drop? Supreme Court Seeks Manufacturer's Response

The Supreme Court of India is delving into whether the drug for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), Risdiplam, can be made affordable in the country. Currently cheaper in neighboring Pakistan and China, the Court has called upon Swiss manufacturer F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd to explain this pricing discrepancy.

Amidst these developments, the judiciary's attention was drawn to a plea by a 24-year-old SMA patient. Legal advocate Anand Grover emphasized that while government interventions in Pakistan and China have successfully lowered drug costs, similar efforts have yet to surface in India. This prompted the bench to scrutinize pricing policies.

For now, an interim order remains effective, allowing time for both the government and the patient's representation to interact with pharmaceutical companies to explore price reductions. The Court awaits subsequent hearings to determine the feasible pathways to reduced pricing for this indispensable medication in India.

