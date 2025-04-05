Left Menu

Will SMA Drug Prices in India Drop? Supreme Court Seeks Manufacturer's Response

The Indian Supreme Court is investigating if the spinal muscular atrophy drug, Risdiplam, can be offered at lower prices in India, similar to its cost in Pakistan and China. The court is pressing the manufacturer, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, for answers, citing potential government negotiation for reduced pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:27 IST
Will SMA Drug Prices in India Drop? Supreme Court Seeks Manufacturer's Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India is delving into whether the drug for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), Risdiplam, can be made affordable in the country. Currently cheaper in neighboring Pakistan and China, the Court has called upon Swiss manufacturer F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd to explain this pricing discrepancy.

Amidst these developments, the judiciary's attention was drawn to a plea by a 24-year-old SMA patient. Legal advocate Anand Grover emphasized that while government interventions in Pakistan and China have successfully lowered drug costs, similar efforts have yet to surface in India. This prompted the bench to scrutinize pricing policies.

For now, an interim order remains effective, allowing time for both the government and the patient's representation to interact with pharmaceutical companies to explore price reductions. The Court awaits subsequent hearings to determine the feasible pathways to reduced pricing for this indispensable medication in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025