Will SMA Drug Prices in India Drop? Supreme Court Seeks Manufacturer's Response
The Indian Supreme Court is investigating if the spinal muscular atrophy drug, Risdiplam, can be offered at lower prices in India, similar to its cost in Pakistan and China. The court is pressing the manufacturer, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, for answers, citing potential government negotiation for reduced pricing.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India is delving into whether the drug for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), Risdiplam, can be made affordable in the country. Currently cheaper in neighboring Pakistan and China, the Court has called upon Swiss manufacturer F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd to explain this pricing discrepancy.
Amidst these developments, the judiciary's attention was drawn to a plea by a 24-year-old SMA patient. Legal advocate Anand Grover emphasized that while government interventions in Pakistan and China have successfully lowered drug costs, similar efforts have yet to surface in India. This prompted the bench to scrutinize pricing policies.
For now, an interim order remains effective, allowing time for both the government and the patient's representation to interact with pharmaceutical companies to explore price reductions. The Court awaits subsequent hearings to determine the feasible pathways to reduced pricing for this indispensable medication in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Foot-and-Mouth Disease Reemerges in Slovakia After 50 Years
World Oral Health Day: Kenya Bolsters Fight Against Oral Diseases with New KMTC Mosoriot
Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection
India's Major Push Against Rare Diseases
The Unseen Connection: HPV and Heart Disease Risk Unveiled