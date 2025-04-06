Left Menu

Bridging the Information Gap: Media's Role in Combating Non-Communicable Diseases

A group of health experts and advocates calls for early diagnosis, preventive healthcare, and policy intervention to tackle increasing non-communicable diseases. The media's role is vital in raising public awareness and improving reporting quality on public health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 15:48 IST
Bridging the Information Gap: Media's Role in Combating Non-Communicable Diseases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent media roundtable, health experts and patient advocates emphasized the urgent need for early diagnosis, preventive healthcare, and enhanced policy measures to address the growing threat of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The session, organized by the Resource Group for Education and Advocacy for Community Health (REACH), underscored media's critical role in closing the information gap.

Anupama Srinivasan, Deputy Director of REACH, noted the importance of working with the media to improve the frequency and quality of reporting on NCDs and tuberculosis. She highlighted media's potential to shape public dialogue and nurture informed communities through data-driven and evidence-based reporting.

The roundtable featured insights from Dr Beena Bansal, who stressed early diagnosis and policy intervention. Meanwhile, cathartic personal stories from figures like cancer survivor Alaknanda Das and insights from Dr Aqsa Shaikh echoed the significance of ethical and inclusive storytelling in media, urging sensitivity to personal narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025