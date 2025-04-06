Bridging the Information Gap: Media's Role in Combating Non-Communicable Diseases

In a recent media roundtable, health experts and patient advocates emphasized the urgent need for early diagnosis, preventive healthcare, and enhanced policy measures to address the growing threat of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The session, organized by the Resource Group for Education and Advocacy for Community Health (REACH), underscored media's critical role in closing the information gap.

Anupama Srinivasan, Deputy Director of REACH, noted the importance of working with the media to improve the frequency and quality of reporting on NCDs and tuberculosis. She highlighted media's potential to shape public dialogue and nurture informed communities through data-driven and evidence-based reporting.

The roundtable featured insights from Dr Beena Bansal, who stressed early diagnosis and policy intervention. Meanwhile, cathartic personal stories from figures like cancer survivor Alaknanda Das and insights from Dr Aqsa Shaikh echoed the significance of ethical and inclusive storytelling in media, urging sensitivity to personal narratives.

