Texas Faces Surge in Preventable Measles Deaths Amidst Record Outbreak
The US is facing its worst measles outbreak in over 30 years, highlighted by deaths of unvaccinated children in Texas. The CDC has reported 607 cases across 21 states, with Texas having the highest count. Experts stress that these deaths are preventable through vaccination.
A second unvaccinated child has succumbed to measles in Texas, marking a significant moment in the United States' ongoing battle against what is turning into the most severe outbreak of the disease in over three decades.
The school-aged child, previously healthy, faced severe complications while being treated at the University Medical Center Health System in Lubbock, a prominent regional healthcare and teaching facility.
This tragic event follows another pediatric death in Texas in February and an adult fatality in neighboring New Mexico in March. Nationally, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report 607 confirmed measles cases in 21 states this year, already more than double the previous year's total. Texas's 481 cases stand as the largest number the state has encountered in years.
