Left Menu

Texas Faces Surge in Preventable Measles Deaths Amidst Record Outbreak

The US is facing its worst measles outbreak in over 30 years, highlighted by deaths of unvaccinated children in Texas. The CDC has reported 607 cases across 21 states, with Texas having the highest count. Experts stress that these deaths are preventable through vaccination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 07-04-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 02:08 IST
Texas Faces Surge in Preventable Measles Deaths Amidst Record Outbreak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A second unvaccinated child has succumbed to measles in Texas, marking a significant moment in the United States' ongoing battle against what is turning into the most severe outbreak of the disease in over three decades.

The school-aged child, previously healthy, faced severe complications while being treated at the University Medical Center Health System in Lubbock, a prominent regional healthcare and teaching facility.

This tragic event follows another pediatric death in Texas in February and an adult fatality in neighboring New Mexico in March. Nationally, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report 607 confirmed measles cases in 21 states this year, already more than double the previous year's total. Texas's 481 cases stand as the largest number the state has encountered in years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025