India's Healthcare Sector: A Technological Revamp

The healthcare sector in India has recorded a significant 62% year-on-year growth this March, driven by technological advancements and rising demand for medical services, as per a report released on Monday.

According to foundit CEO V Suresh, India is undergoing a transformative shift in its healthcare landscape, propelled by technology and skilled talent. The latest data reveals increased demand for roles in AI, digital health, and informatics, indicating a sector-wide shift toward innovation and patient-centric care.

However, despite the creation of jobs and efforts toward gender diversity, leadership roles remain largely occupied by men, with women accounting for only 4% of these positions, the report notes.

(With inputs from agencies.)