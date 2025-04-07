India's Healthcare Sector: A Technological Revamp
India's healthcare sector has experienced a 62% year-on-year growth, propelled by technological innovations and increased demand for medical services. Foundit CEO V Suresh highlights the rising need for AI and digital health roles. The sector emphasizes gender diversity, though leadership roles remain predominantly male.
- Country:
- India
The healthcare sector in India has recorded a significant 62% year-on-year growth this March, driven by technological advancements and rising demand for medical services, as per a report released on Monday.
According to foundit CEO V Suresh, India is undergoing a transformative shift in its healthcare landscape, propelled by technology and skilled talent. The latest data reveals increased demand for roles in AI, digital health, and informatics, indicating a sector-wide shift toward innovation and patient-centric care.
However, despite the creation of jobs and efforts toward gender diversity, leadership roles remain largely occupied by men, with women accounting for only 4% of these positions, the report notes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
