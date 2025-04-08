Boosting Fortified Edible Oil in India: SEA Partners with TechnoServe

The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with TechnoServe to boost edible oil fortification across the country. The collaboration aims to ensure quality fortified oils reach Indian consumers, adhering to government priorities and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's voluntary standards.

Focusing on strength training for producers, the partnership will encompass workshops and sector seminars, promoting best practices in manufacturing and hygiene. It seeks to strengthen internal and external quality controls, enhancing the gamut of fortified edible oil production.

Furthermore, the initiative encourages industry-wide voluntary fortification and compliance with food safety standards by engaging policymakers and industry figures. SEA President Sanjeev Asthana underscores the commitment to active participation, technical programs, administrative support, and fostering compliance among processors.

