Kerala Government Cracks Down on Home Births Amid Rising Concerns

The Kerala government is intensifying its stance against home childbirths, underscoring the health risks involved. State Health Minister Veena George announced potential legal actions under the Public Health Act, following a tragic incident in Malappuram where a woman passed away after home delivery.

Minister George emphasized that childbirth outside hospital settings can pose significant dangers to both mother and child. Her remarks follow the alarming statistic that approximately 400 home births occur annually in the state. In an attempt to curb this trend, the government is now ramping up awareness efforts.

The authorities have instructed district officials to gather detailed regional data and investigate specific reasons for the preference of home births. Coordination between various departments is expected, with penalties being considered for those disseminating false health information online.

