U.S. Targets Autism Cause Discovery by September: A Health Milestone
The United States aims to identify the cause of autism by September, as announced by Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Autism diagnoses have significantly increased since 2000. The initiative involves global scientific collaboration under Trump's directive, amidst ongoing studies examining genetic and environmental factors.
The United States is setting an ambitious target to identify the cause of autism by September, according to Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., marking a significant milestone in health policy.
President Donald Trump has commissioned a comprehensive effort involving hundreds of scientists worldwide to explore potential causes, amid rising autism diagnosis rates. Since 2000, autism rates among U.S. 8-year-olds have surged, prompting intensified public concern and scrutiny from health officials.
As ongoing studies continue to unravel genetic and environmental factors contributing to autism, the 'Make America Healthy Again' initiative underscores a renewed governmental resolve to tackle this critical health issue.
