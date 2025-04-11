Left Menu

U.S. Targets Autism Cause Discovery by September: A Health Milestone

The United States aims to identify the cause of autism by September, as announced by Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Autism diagnoses have significantly increased since 2000. The initiative involves global scientific collaboration under Trump's directive, amidst ongoing studies examining genetic and environmental factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 00:56 IST
U.S. Targets Autism Cause Discovery by September: A Health Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is setting an ambitious target to identify the cause of autism by September, according to Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., marking a significant milestone in health policy.

President Donald Trump has commissioned a comprehensive effort involving hundreds of scientists worldwide to explore potential causes, amid rising autism diagnosis rates. Since 2000, autism rates among U.S. 8-year-olds have surged, prompting intensified public concern and scrutiny from health officials.

As ongoing studies continue to unravel genetic and environmental factors contributing to autism, the 'Make America Healthy Again' initiative underscores a renewed governmental resolve to tackle this critical health issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025