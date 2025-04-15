Left Menu

MicroPort Orthopedics Introduces Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee to India

MicroPort Orthopedics Inc., a global leader in medical devices, launches its Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee in India, aiming to provide innovative solutions for knee replacement surgeries. The product ensures superior stability and natural knee motion, benefiting patients and surgeons while promising a significant impact in the Indian healthcare market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 11:26 IST
MicroPort Orthopedics Introduces Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee to India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

MicroPort Orthopedics Inc., a U.S.-based medical device company, announced the launch of its second-generation Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee in India. This product promises enhanced flexion stability and natural knee movement to improve patient outcomes post-surgery. Surgeons and patients globally have positively rated the product, highlighting its impressive clinical success and satisfaction rates.

The launch in India offers significant opportunities for growth and collaboration, according to Chief International Business Officer Jonathan Chen. He emphasized delivering innovative solutions to improve patient lives. The introduction paves the way for Indian patients to access top-tier technology and addresses common postoperative concerns.

MicroPort has conducted training programs for Indian surgeons, equipping them with knowledge of the latest surgical techniques via their Joint Academy platform. The initiative, counting over 1 million cases in 70 countries, intends to reduce the impact of knee osteoarthritis, affecting millions in India, with the support of international experts and healthcare partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025