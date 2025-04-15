MicroPort Orthopedics Introduces Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee to India

MicroPort Orthopedics Inc., a U.S.-based medical device company, announced the launch of its second-generation Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee in India. This product promises enhanced flexion stability and natural knee movement to improve patient outcomes post-surgery. Surgeons and patients globally have positively rated the product, highlighting its impressive clinical success and satisfaction rates.

The launch in India offers significant opportunities for growth and collaboration, according to Chief International Business Officer Jonathan Chen. He emphasized delivering innovative solutions to improve patient lives. The introduction paves the way for Indian patients to access top-tier technology and addresses common postoperative concerns.

MicroPort has conducted training programs for Indian surgeons, equipping them with knowledge of the latest surgical techniques via their Joint Academy platform. The initiative, counting over 1 million cases in 70 countries, intends to reduce the impact of knee osteoarthritis, affecting millions in India, with the support of international experts and healthcare partners.

