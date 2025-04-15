Left Menu

Tragedy in the ICU: Air Hostess Alleges Assault

An air hostess was reportedly sexually assaulted by a hospital staff member while on a ventilator at a private hospital in Gurugram. The incident surfaced after she was discharged and confided in her husband. An FIR has been filed, and police are investigating the case using CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, an air hostess has accused a staff member of a private hospital in Gurugram of sexually assaulting her while she was on a ventilator in the ICU. Police investigations are underway, with officers examining hospital CCTV footage to identify the suspect.

The 46-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital after falling ill from a swimming session at her hotel pool. The alleged assault occurred on April 6, a day after her hospital admission, according to her complaint filed with the police.

An FIR has been registered against unknown hospital staff at the Sadar police station, and the victim's statement has been recorded before a magistrate. Gurugram Police assure that the accused will soon be apprehended as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

