Pregnant Woman's Tragic Death Sparks Hospital Controversy

The tragic death of a pregnant woman allegedly denied admission by Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital is under investigation. A final report will be submitted to the government. The hospital faces scrutiny, and action against it is expected, assuring accountability for women's safety in healthcare facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:56 IST
The death of a pregnant woman at the hands of alleged medical negligence has put Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital under intense scrutiny. The Maharashtra women's commission, led by chairperson Rupali Chakankar, is spearheading the investigation, with the final report poised for submission by Tuesday night.

Meeting attendees included Dr. Eknath Pawar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Nikhil Pingle, amidst allegations that the hospital denied admission to Tanisha Bhise over a hefty deposit requirement. She tragically passed away after birthing twins at another facility.

As public and media pressure mounts, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised strict measures once the final Sassoon Hospital report is reviewed. Authorities emphasize the report's critical nature in ensuring justice and potentially altering hospital practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

