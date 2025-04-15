Left Menu

CCI Clears Strategic Healthcare Investment Deal

The Competition Commission of India approved a complex investment deal involving TPG's growth funds, Asia Healthcare Holdings, and the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, alongside various entities. This deal enhances healthcare services with a focus on urology, nephrology, maternal, and child care across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:48 IST
The Competition Commission of India has approved a significant investment deal involving global firm TPG's growth funds, South India-based healthcare provider AINU, and other entities. This announcement marks a pivotal step in expanding healthcare services in India.

The approved combination includes Waverly Pte Ltd, TPG Growth V SF Markets Pte Ltd, and Asia Healthcare Holdings among others. These entities are focused on enhancing their healthcare services, emphasizing maternal, child, urology, and nephrology care.

Rhea is a noted specialty hospital chain in India, concentrated on women's and childcare as well as in vitro fertilization services. Meanwhile, AINU specializes in urology, nephrology, and kidney transplants, operating seven hospitals in key Indian cities, including Hyderabad and Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

